Garbage Pickup On Track For The Holidays

Sonora, CA – All the present opening and feasting creates plenty of trash and recyclables and this year due to the days the holidays fall on there will be no disruption of garbage collection in Tuolumne County.

Waste Management officials provide this schedule for the Cal Sierra Recycling Buy Back Center:

Open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve:

Operating hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed on:

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas)

Monday, December 26

Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

Monday, January 2

There will be no changes in garbage collections throughout the holidays, according to Waste Management officials.

