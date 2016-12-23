Update: Water Outage In Jamestown

Update at 2:10 p.m.: The Sonora Water Company reports crews are working on a major break in the water system and hope to have Jamestown customers taps back on by 2 p.m. Most of the customers without water are in the Mill Villa area.

Original post at 11:13 a.m.: Jamestown, CA – An outage in Jamestown has left some residents in Jamestown around the Valponi Acres area are without water.

A call to the Sonora Water Company brings up a recorded message stating, “We have experienced a major break on our water system. We are doing all that we can to get that repaired and get your water service back on.”

The recording gives no additional details on what caused the outage, how many customers are without water or an estimated repair time.

