Traffic Alert: Trees Down Blocking Roadway In Tuolumne County

Groveland, CA — The CHP reports that the gusty weather and down pour has up rooted some trees in the Groveland area.

The CHP reports several trees came crashing down on Ferretti Road off Highway 120. The trees are blocking the roadway and Ferretti Road is closed from the highway to Lumsden Road (Forest Road 1N10). The CHP anticipates it will take several hours to clear the limbs and trunks from the roadway.

Road closure signs have been posted in the area. The CHP suggest motorists avoid the area if possible.

