Visiting Yosemite National Park During Winter Break

Numerous visitors are expected to visit Yosemite National Park during the week between Christmas and New Year Day.

Yosemite National Park Ranger and Spokesperson Jamie Richards was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“Winter is a great time to visit” said Richards, “Because of recent snowfall, several of the majestic waterfalls are back. The ice cascading down the sides of Yosemite Falls and Bridalveil Fall is a sight that should not be missed. Winter photographs, winter hiking and the beauty of Yosemite at this time of the year is something that should not be missed.”

Family ice skating is a popular activity at this time of the year and if there is enough snow, folks can go snow skiing at Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area. Visitors are encouraged to find out the ice rink and ski area conditions and open hours from Yosemite Hospitality in advance.

Richards reminds everyone that the rule regarding wildlife is to observe all animals from a distance of 100 feet away.

“Also, be sure to prepare for winter driving conditions,” says Richards. “We are located in the Sierra and the weather can change rapidly.”

Glacier Point Road and Tioga Pass Road are both closed at this time of the year but all other roads are open.

Visitors are also reminded to use caution when approaching ice covered ponds and lakes. Some lakes can support people walking on top of the ice, but that is not always the case.

Over five million people visited Yosemite National Park this year, which has set an all-time attendance record. The final tourist numbers will be known after December 31st.

In January, the entrance fee will be waived on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. All other fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park will not be waived.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner.