Update: A White Christmas Forecast For The Sierra

Snow pack reading at Phillip Station Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada from 4 AM Friday through 4 PM Saturday (Christmas Eve).

Snow will begin above 6,000 feet Friday morning. Snowfall will become heavy at times with the snow level lowering to 3,000 feet by Friday night.

Total snow accumulations will range from five to ten inches at the 3,000 foot elevation. Eight to sixteen inches of snow is expected above 4,000 feet. One to three feet of snow is likely above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph are forecast with gusts up to sixty mph along the crest.

The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility and additional power outages.

Some of the additional impacts include possible travel delays and chain controls. Holiday travel could become difficult with slick roads and increased accidents.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or are occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.