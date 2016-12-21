Dollar General Appeal Rescheduled For Late February

Don Pedro Dollar General Proposal Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has set a new date to hear an appeal related to the Don Pedro Dollar General Store.

Earlier this month the supervisors tentatively decided to schedule the special meeting on February 7 at Don Pedro high school. However, a basketball game is scheduled for the gym that evening so a new date needed to be selected.

The Board voted 4-0 to set the meeting for Tuesday, February 21st at 6pm. District Four Supervisor John Gray recused himself due to a possible conflict of interest. The developers will be given 10 minutes to state their case, and the individual public responses from those that follow will be limited to three minutes.

The Planning Commission denied issuing a site development permit back on November 16 due to concerns that the project would be detrimental to the community. Don Pedro Market has indicated that it would be too difficult for two similar type stores to operate in such a small community.

Written by BJ Hansen.