Sonora, CA — The popular Dragoon Gulch hiking trail in Sonora is closed today.

Bill Seldon with the city’s Public Works Department reports that a baseline fire crew will be on scene to remove hazard trees. The crew has been busy working in other areas of the county and had some time available today. You will need to avoid the Dragoon Gulch Trail while the work is taking place. The team will be removing up to about 10 trees.

Written by BJ Hansen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.