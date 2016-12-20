A Pile Up Shutdown HWY 12

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA – A three-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill on Highway 12 Monday night during the evening commute where one person suffered major injuries.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on the highway east of Southworth Road in Valley Springs. The CHP reports that 18-year-old Olivia Fowler from Wallace was driving a 2005 Honda Civic westbound when she did not see a 2007 Mercedes driven by 48-year-old Michelle Scott from Sacramento slowing down in front of her, just east of Southworth Road. Fowler plowed into the rear-ended of Scott’s car. The impact sent Fowler’s into an oncoming 1972 Chevrolet El Camino driven by 57-year-old Vincent Butera from Valley Springs.

Fowler sustained major injuries and was taken to Modesto Memorial Medical Center. Butera suffered minor injuries. Scott was not hurt in the crash.

The roadway was blocked for about an hour as two crews worked to remove the wreckage and debris. The CHP does not suspected alcohol or drugs to be a factor in this collision.

