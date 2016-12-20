Update: Traffic Moving Again After Crash On Mono Way

Mono Way crash at Highway 108 Bypass intersection View Slideshow

Update at 6:45 p.m.: The CHP reports traffic is moving freely once again on Mono Way after a two-vehicle crash. The accident happened just after 6 p.m. at the Highway 108 Bypass intersection. Initially the roadway was blocked in all directions and then officers directed one-way traffic for about a half hour as tow crews removed the wreckage.

The CHP reports minor injuries in the wreck.

Original post at 6:11 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A two-vehicle wreck is blocking traffic on Mono Way during the evening commute.

The CHP reports the vehicles collided at the Highway 108 Bypass intersection. Traffic is backed up to the Tuolumne Road intersection and on the bypass on ramp. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

