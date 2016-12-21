Update: Dreaming Of A White Christmas Eve?

Tioga Pass Cam Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada, which is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon (Christmas Eve).

Total snow accumulations will range from three inches to three feet, with snow levels starting at the 3,000 foot elevation. The higher the elevation, the more snow there will be.

Snowfall will become heavy at times.

Some of the impacts will include possible travel delays and chain controls. Holiday travel could become difficult with slick roads and increased accidents. Blowing snow with restricted visibility (due to strong winds) will also make travel difficult and could cause periods of white out conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open year-round. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed after the Mt Reba turnoff. Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is closed at Snow Park. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed at Crane Flat.

