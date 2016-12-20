Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign Enlarge

Update at 3 p.m.: Cal Fire reports its crews have been called off the scene of a trailer fire in Angels Camp at the Big Horn Mobile Home Park located at 314 South Main Street as the flames are under control. Angels Camp Fire Department remains on the scene mopping up. Fire investigators are on the scene trying to determine what sparked the blaze. There is no word on how much damage the trailer sustained. The flames were contained to the trailer.

Original post at 2:38 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at the Big Horn Mobile Home Park in Angels Camp.

The flames broke out just before 2:30 p.m. at the park, which is located at 314 South Main Street. Cal Fire says neighbors reported smoke coming out of the windows of a mobile home. There is no word on whether the flames are threatening any other trailers or vegetation. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.