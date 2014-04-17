California’s View On Taxes And Spending

Field Poll Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A new Field Poll looks at Californians views on taxes, government spending and Proposition 13.

The poll released this morning found that 54% of voters say that they support lower taxes with fewer government services, 35% prefer higher taxes with more government services, and 11% have no opinion.

When it comes to government spending in California, 39% say to keep spending near the current level, 34% say to cut back spending, 24% would like to see increased spending and 3% have no opinion. The graph in the photo box to the left shows the breakdown regarding different government services.

When it comes to Proposition 13, related property taxes, 49% of voters would like to see parts of the law changed, 34% say to make no changes, and 17% have no opinion.

